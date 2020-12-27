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The Deep State Globalists Return
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66 views • December 27, 2020
Deep truth on the Deep State Globalists' continuing attempt to take over the world. From the first and only American with asylum in Russia and a former Voice of Russia announcer in the target country of Russia. Filmed December 20, 2020
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