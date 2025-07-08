© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Animals treated better than Ukraine’s soldiers - Ukrainian PoW
💬“After training, we were sent to the front lines. Three days later, our commander showed us our position. We stayed there for three and a half months with no medical support, just our personal first aid kits,” Ukrainian PoW Alexander Parkhomenko said.
The Ukrainian military fails to provide soldiers with adequate supplies, even food, leaving them to fend for themselves, he added.