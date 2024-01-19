Migrants Cut The Line?

The App’s Busted, Jack!

* Remember [Bidan]’s broken border app?

* Migrants delete it; they don’t need an app to break in.

* TSA treats them like celebrities — and doesn’t even check their photo IDs.

* Migrants get free flights as well as health care.

* This is not going to end well.





The full segment including interview with former Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores is linked below.







Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345194491112