Migrants Cut The Line?

The App’s Busted, Jack!
* Remember [Bidan]’s broken border app?
* Migrants delete it; they don’t need an app to break in.
* TSA treats them like celebrities — and doesn’t even check their photo IDs.
* Migrants get free flights as well as health care.
* This is not going to end well.
The full segment including interview with former Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.