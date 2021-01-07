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What is a Synthetic Drug? Share this information with your friends. Drug education saves lives.
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29 views • January 07, 2021
STATISTICS AND FACTS
• Calls to poison control centers related to use of these types of synthetic drugs in the United States increased by almost 80
percent between 2010 and 2012.
• A 2013 U.S. government report found the number of emergency department visits in 2011 involving toxic reactions to synthetic
marijuana had increased 2.5 times, to 28,531.
• In 2014, “K2” from a Texas dealer was linked to 120 overdoses in Austin and Dallas in one week alone.
There have been numerous fatal car accidents documented involving people under the influence of Spice:
• While jogging, a 62-year-old man was struck by a 20-year-old man who tested positive for synthetic drugs.
• Another 20-year-old man smashed into a tree and died after smoking synthetic drugs.
• A brother and sister were killed when a garbage truck drove 500 feet across a highway divider at 55 mph and sliced off the roof of their vehicle. The driver of the truck admitted to using synthetic drugs.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-synthetic-drugs-booklet-en.pdf
SYNTHETIC DRUGS (SPICE) SHORT-TERM EFFECTS
Effects on the Mind:
• Unresponsiveness
• Loss of consciousness
• Confusion
• Altered time sense
• Extreme anxiety
• Panic attacks
• Severe paranoia
• Delusions
• Hallucinations
• Psychosis
• Potential suicide
• Some users under
the influence of drugs
like Spice or K2 have been
involved in homicides
Effects on the Body:
• Nausea and vomiting
• Heavy sweating
• Uncontrolled/spastic body
movements
• Acute kidney injury
• Rapid heart rate
• High blood pressure
• Reduced blood supply to
the heart
• Heart attack
• Convulsions
• Seizures
• Strokes
SYNTHETIC DRUGS (SPICE) LONG-TERM EFFECTS
The long-term effects on humans are not fully known, but poison center experts report that effects of synthetic drugs like Spice or K2 can be life-threatening.
It can be addictive and lead to withdrawal symptoms which include cravings, nightmares, heavy sweating, nausea, tremors, headaches,
extreme tiredness, insomnia, diarrhea, vomiting, problems thinking clearly and neglect of other interests or duties.
After repeated and long-term use of the drug, users can experience forgetfulness and confusion. Some users have reported experiencing paralysis.
The Wyoming Department of Health found 16 cases of kidney injury following use of the drug in six U.S. states.
Some of these drugs are sold over the Internet or in certain stores (as “herbal smoking blends”), while others are disguised as products labeled “not for human consumption” (such as “herbal incense,” “plant food,” “bath salts” or “jewelry cleaner”) to mask their intended purpose and avoid health and safety rules.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/synthetic.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
• Calls to poison control centers related to use of these types of synthetic drugs in the United States increased by almost 80
percent between 2010 and 2012.
• A 2013 U.S. government report found the number of emergency department visits in 2011 involving toxic reactions to synthetic
marijuana had increased 2.5 times, to 28,531.
• In 2014, “K2” from a Texas dealer was linked to 120 overdoses in Austin and Dallas in one week alone.
There have been numerous fatal car accidents documented involving people under the influence of Spice:
• While jogging, a 62-year-old man was struck by a 20-year-old man who tested positive for synthetic drugs.
• Another 20-year-old man smashed into a tree and died after smoking synthetic drugs.
• A brother and sister were killed when a garbage truck drove 500 feet across a highway divider at 55 mph and sliced off the roof of their vehicle. The driver of the truck admitted to using synthetic drugs.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-synthetic-drugs-booklet-en.pdf
SYNTHETIC DRUGS (SPICE) SHORT-TERM EFFECTS
Effects on the Mind:
• Unresponsiveness
• Loss of consciousness
• Confusion
• Altered time sense
• Extreme anxiety
• Panic attacks
• Severe paranoia
• Delusions
• Hallucinations
• Psychosis
• Potential suicide
• Some users under
the influence of drugs
like Spice or K2 have been
involved in homicides
Effects on the Body:
• Nausea and vomiting
• Heavy sweating
• Uncontrolled/spastic body
movements
• Acute kidney injury
• Rapid heart rate
• High blood pressure
• Reduced blood supply to
the heart
• Heart attack
• Convulsions
• Seizures
• Strokes
SYNTHETIC DRUGS (SPICE) LONG-TERM EFFECTS
The long-term effects on humans are not fully known, but poison center experts report that effects of synthetic drugs like Spice or K2 can be life-threatening.
It can be addictive and lead to withdrawal symptoms which include cravings, nightmares, heavy sweating, nausea, tremors, headaches,
extreme tiredness, insomnia, diarrhea, vomiting, problems thinking clearly and neglect of other interests or duties.
After repeated and long-term use of the drug, users can experience forgetfulness and confusion. Some users have reported experiencing paralysis.
The Wyoming Department of Health found 16 cases of kidney injury following use of the drug in six U.S. states.
Some of these drugs are sold over the Internet or in certain stores (as “herbal smoking blends”), while others are disguised as products labeled “not for human consumption” (such as “herbal incense,” “plant food,” “bath salts” or “jewelry cleaner”) to mask their intended purpose and avoid health and safety rules.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/synthetic.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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