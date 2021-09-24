BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Report 262 | Panel on Vaccine Nanotech, Targeting Tech, AI-Techno Dominance of Humanity
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
267 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
184 views • September 24, 2021
Informative and wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Robert Young, Rainetta Jones, and Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov examining the mRNA/liposome/graphene-laden vaccines now hooking people up to cloud computing and AI which is something people being targeted with these Smart City technologies as well as microtech implants and WBANs (wireless body area networks) and BCI (brain computer interface) implants have been reporting for a few decades now. Covert aggressions by unlawful intelligence agencies, military divisions and biomedical research groups have led to people being extrajudicially implanted, tracked, monitored, and assaulted with electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapons-- a horrific scenario of targeting and persecution which is being hidden by "surveillance" and "mentally ill" paradigms emanating from local fusion centers and supported by corrupt media, law enforcement, and psychology/psychiatry professionals. This is now being extended to millions through the vaccine nanotech. Also discussed was blood, the secrets of the blood and DNA, carrying our ancestors in us, and being our ancestors literally--as well as speculations on the targeting of soul and spirit as well as bloodline. Part 1 in a conversation to be continued next week.
Keywords
ai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Texas Approves Full-Scale Underground Nuclear Waste Disposal Test

Texas Approves Full-Scale Underground Nuclear Waste Disposal Test

Iva Greene
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

Ava Grace
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Scientists Report Underwater Solar Power Generation at 10 Meters

Scientists Report Underwater Solar Power Generation at 10 Meters

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy