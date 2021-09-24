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Report 262 | Panel on Vaccine Nanotech, Targeting Tech, AI-Techno Dominance of Humanity
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184 views • September 24, 2021
Informative and wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Robert Young, Rainetta Jones, and Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov examining the mRNA/liposome/graphene-laden vaccines now hooking people up to cloud computing and AI which is something people being targeted with these Smart City technologies as well as microtech implants and WBANs (wireless body area networks) and BCI (brain computer interface) implants have been reporting for a few decades now. Covert aggressions by unlawful intelligence agencies, military divisions and biomedical research groups have led to people being extrajudicially implanted, tracked, monitored, and assaulted with electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapons-- a horrific scenario of targeting and persecution which is being hidden by "surveillance" and "mentally ill" paradigms emanating from local fusion centers and supported by corrupt media, law enforcement, and psychology/psychiatry professionals. This is now being extended to millions through the vaccine nanotech. Also discussed was blood, the secrets of the blood and DNA, carrying our ancestors in us, and being our ancestors literally--as well as speculations on the targeting of soul and spirit as well as bloodline. Part 1 in a conversation to be continued next week.
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