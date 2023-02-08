Hawaii Parents Unite! with Jessica Priya

Hawaii Parents United Jessica Priya

https://hawaiiparentsunited.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hawaiiparentsunited/

Keep parental rights bills alive -- don't let them kill the Bills --

take a minute to email Chair of Education to ask for a hearing

If we do not get a hearing these Bills will die -- to hold a hearing Chairs need the public to request a hearing and say they are in support

HB509 keeps sex and gender out of Grades 1,2,3 and allows parents important rights in k-12

and

HB1119 adding a constitutional amendment to make our Board of Education elected and establish county schools boards to better serve local schools

and

HB1272

Allow parents to get voucher for school choice scholarships to fund education outside the public school

includes homeschool

These 3 Bills are assigned to his Education Committee as step #1 - these Bills need a hearing or they die unheard as most Bills die. If they pass the hearing they go to the next committee

Action needed: Chair of Education Committee Rep. Woodson decides weather or not to hold a hearing or let the Bill die.

. The people of any island can ask him to hold a hearing. We need to act over the weekend so he gets this in his email Monday

email [email protected]