THEIR COVID NARRATIVE IS FALLING APART

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“The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” - Plato
http://thecrowhouse.com
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
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Vexille (2007) [English Dub]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PG5-SJ6fkk
Illness from Two Covid Shots Predicted in I, Pet Goat II
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LaSBvENB9JfT/
Freemason Child ID's:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-do-they-want-this-from-children-make-everyone-aware_SOgXrIpNWBq7sSP.html
Teen Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Brain After First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
Biden promises free beer and childcare if 70% of Americans get at least 1 vaccine shot before July 4
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-promises-free-beer-and-childcare-if-70-of-americans-get-at-least-1-vaccine-shot-before-july-4-11622660877
Queensland hospitals and aged care facilities crippled by cyber attack
https://www.9news.com.au/national/uniting-care-queensland-hospitals-aged-cared-crippled-following-cyber-attack-ransomware/29779a34-40ef-456e-9b51-6f4080a070d6
Scott Morrison Set To Announce 500-Bed Victorian Quarantine Facility
https://www.triplem.com.au/story/scott-morrison-set-to-announce-500-bed-victorian-quarantine-facility-175609
Safe and Experimental?
https://pleasestoptheride.com/safe-and-experimental/
Communist China’s TikTok Will Now Collect Your Kids’ ‘Faceprint’ and ‘Voiceprint’
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/06/04/communist-chinas-tiktok-will-now-collect-your-kids-faceprint-and-voiceprint/
Facebook posts promoting fake vaccine theories could be referred to police, the TGA says
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/facebook-posts-promoting-fake-vaccine-theories-could-be-referred-to-police-the-tga-says
Woman Pepper Sprayed And Violently Knocked To The Ground By Police At Liverpool Central Station
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/woman-pepper-sprayed-and-violently-knocked-to-the-ground-by-police-at-liverpool-central-station-lon_41746mBucwOQFt5.html
Covid: WHO renames UK and other variants with Greek letters
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-57308592
Remains of 215 children found buried near residential school
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/28/world/children-remains-discovered-canada-kamloops-school/index.html
Mass hysteria from Bologna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9d7sYybK6Ok8/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyran