WAR ON HEALTH The FDA's Cult of Tyranny. While the FDA marches on with their plans to take away your right to health and nutrition, this documentary threatens to blow their tyrannical rule apart. Never before seen footage, and never before heard evidence that will SHOCK you into action.
This video was originally LIVE Streamed from the world premiere of Dr. Gary Null's new documentary "The War on Health" exposing the Food and Drug Administration's long-standing corruption, followed by a Q&A with the director.