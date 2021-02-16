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TEXAS GOES DARK - 45% US WHEAT DAMAGED - GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM
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280 views • February 16, 2021
ice.age.farmer


45% of the US Winter Wheat crop is estimated to have been damaged as the polar vortex (also known as meridional jetstream flows associated with Grand Solar Minima) brings Texas' power grid down.

FULL SHOW NOTES:

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018

⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
foodtexaspower gridice age farmerwind turbinesfreeze45 percentus wheat damaged
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