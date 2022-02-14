Funeral Director John O’Looney Testimony - Grand Jury Day 3

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(Feb 13, 2022) UK funeral director John O’Looney testified that there was no "pandemic". Instead, just about everybody who died in 2020 was simply labeled a "COVID death", regardless of the actual cause. But after the COVID clot shots were rolled out the deaths have since been through the roof. He testified that this year in the UK, there has been a 600% increase in thrombosis (blood clot) deaths exclusively in jab recipients. He also testified that after he got sick late last year and got admitted to a UK hospital, the staff repeatedly tried to murder him.
Grand Jury: https://www.grand-jury.net/
Grand Jury Day 3: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7