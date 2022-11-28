Create New Account
2022 What's the Conclusion? Year End Wrap Up Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Well, that's a wrap! I'm posting this video a tad bit earlier than at the end of December, but I felt guided to put this up now for everyone! As we approach closer to the end 2022, we have some POWERFUL messages from ALL the otherworldly realms: Gaia, Faerie, Elven, Higher Self, Angels, Galactics, and Ascended Masters! Yup...you got it...ALL of them will provide messages for you in this ALL NEW magical oracle spread! And, of course utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck, blended with my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck. We will gain insight into our lessons for the year as a collective, and much, much more! Brilliant Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


