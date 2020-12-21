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Odell Brewing Isolation Ale Classic Winter Warmer 4.25/5
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11 views • December 21, 2020
Odell Brewing from Fort Collins Colorado gives us their winter warmer. She comes in at 6.1 for the ABV, 29 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed somewhere in the 55 range.
On the nose she is a bit vacant but light and sweet is what I get. On the initial hit she is nice and tasty. Medium bodied, she builds a bit till she hits the middle where she fills and coats the mouth. After a medium burn thru the middle she finishes sweet and dirty. This is one of the better brews we looked at this series.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
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On the nose she is a bit vacant but light and sweet is what I get. On the initial hit she is nice and tasty. Medium bodied, she builds a bit till she hits the middle where she fills and coats the mouth. After a medium burn thru the middle she finishes sweet and dirty. This is one of the better brews we looked at this series.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
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