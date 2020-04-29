Can You Find This Video?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
POST YOUR FINDINGS: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36235
The viral video of Dr. Erickson and Dr. Massihi's Covid-19 press conference is missing . . . from YouTube. But it's still on the web? Can you find it? Take James' challenge and find the video, save the video to your hard drive, and then tell other people how you did it in today's hands-on edition of The Corbett Report.