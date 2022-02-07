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The devil has perverted sex using porn
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29 views • February 07, 2022
In this video, we show how porn is a spiritual weapon of the devil that he uses to bind and then damn people and how to get with the Lord Jesus Christ to get the spiritual weapons that you can use to fight porn.
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