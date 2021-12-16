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The ANNOINTED Cherub that COVERETH !!!! Try Not to Break Out Into Singing and Dancing!!! Busted ,,,, (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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201 views • December 16, 2021
Just watch the whole thing .... See The Delivery of TRUTH
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
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