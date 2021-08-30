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The Clock Is Ticking (Prophecy on instruments)
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227 views • August 30, 2021
Prophecy on instruments. The clock is ticking. Things are rapidly deteriorating in the world as the masses are oblivious to it all. I felt the Spirit of God directing me to make the sound of a clock as I prophesied. The end of all things is at hand. Prepare now.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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