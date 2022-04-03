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Amor é Magnético ou Gravitacional? - Love is Magnetic or Gravitational?
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14 views • April 03, 2022
Extrato KSW 363 à partir de 1h06m com Mehran Takavoli Keshe
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Extract KSW 363 of 1h06m with Mehran Takavoli Keshe
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
___
Extract KSW 363 of 1h06m with Mehran Takavoli Keshe
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
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