"All of these people [in the UK government] are Fabians, and Fabianism in a nutshell is gradualism. It believes in the slow creep of communism... That's now what we're seeing with digital ID."



"Ultimately, it will lead us to a point where we are essentially another China. That is what Keir Starmer wants."



"So if we want to resist that gradual decline, we have to decide what hill we're prepared to die on. And for me, that's civil liberty."



"If you cannot spend money without the state interfering, if you can't get a job, if you can't be educated without the state interfering, then you are already on the brink of communism."



Source @https://www.instagram.com/p/DP9NJkIEvBo/

----------

