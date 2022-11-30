The White Paper Revolution | Protestors in China risk it all

BREAKING: They’re calling it 白纸革命
The White Paper Revolution
People across China are holding up blank sheets of paper to protest CCP censorship
They are enmassing in the streets, tearing down barricades, subjected to the millions of surveillance cams in China. They risk it all.
https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/19630
