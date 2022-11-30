Create New Account
The White Paper Revolution | Protestors in China risk it all
GalacticStorm
Published 10 hours ago |
BREAKING: They’re calling it 白纸革命

The White Paper Revolution

People across China are holding up blank sheets of paper to protest CCP censorship

They are enmassing in the streets, tearing down barricades, subjected to the millions of surveillance cams in China. They risk it all. 

https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/19630



vaccineschinaprotestsmandatesplandemiclock downscovid zero tolerance

