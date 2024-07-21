Rod Stewart booed by fans after displaying support for Ukraine

Rod Stewart has defended his support for Ukraine after he appeared to be booed by his own fans during a concert in Germany.

Fans who attended the singer's concert seemed to be unhappy when the singer put up an image of President Zelenskyy and saluted the Ukraine leader during his performance on Friday at Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena.

Sir Rod has since released a statement, saying, ‘I do support Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, and I will continue to do so. Putin must be stopped.’

Mirrored - Sky News Australia





