Natural Health Solutions for Your Pet with Expert Dr. Judy Morgan

What if the same natural health principles used to support human wellness could also help our pets live healthier lives? In this episode, Dr. Hotze is joined by Dr. Judy Morgan, a holistic veterinarian and founder of Naturally Healthy Pets, to discuss her transition from conventional veterinary medicine to a more natural approach.

Dr. Morgan encourages pet owners to ask better questions and make informed choices for their animals. She highlights how clean, species-appropriate food, thoughtful vaccine decisions, and reduced toxic exposure can help support stronger immune function and overall wellness in pets. Dr. Morgan’s approach aligns with the belief that natural health begins by addressing the root cause, not just covering up symptoms.

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