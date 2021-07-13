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US $1,000,000 Challenge to Disprove COVID CURE - FDA is silent
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271 views • July 13, 2021
A wealthy Mexican businessman is offering US $1,000,000 to the FDA or anyone to prove that Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) is toxic when used in the correct quantities. He has recovered from Covid from using this solution.
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The Universal Antidote Documentary
Telegram
https://t.me/s/theuniversalantidote
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Yfx0WQp2FS/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/5bca50f6-4aad-4831-ad03-81c02a5c7f2d
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
This product is not expensive.
https://auwaterpurifier.com/product-category/wpsproducts/?currency=USD
MMS instructions on usage.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1COAr6FQJFKpBvW3Kf3bIoWwfvdCVMlTA/view
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