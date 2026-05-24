TO KNOW CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 24 2026

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In This Passage of Scripture, the Lord is Comparing Himself to Human Beings -- But Do We Understand Who He Truly Is? The Lord Jesus Christ Is the Absolute Judge of All Things and the Light That Lighteth Every Man That Cometh Into This World. Knowing Him Opens Doors and Brings Power and Unction. When You Pray, Talk, Serve, and Love Him, It Becomes Part of Your Being, You Know Who He Is, and Can Have Joy In the Midst of Trials.