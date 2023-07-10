Biden’s Worst Whistleblower Nightmare Speaks Out

From an undisclosed location, fugitive whistleblower Gal Luft sends a provocative video to the New York Post. Biden’s DOJ has been trying to hunt down and incarcerate Luft since Republicans took control of the House late last year. Luft, who was apparently the first to report on the Biden-China axis of corruption, is hitting back with explosive allegations against Joe Biden and his corrupt minions at the DOJ.

In other news, Brazil’s triumphant Marxist regime has now barred former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until at least 2030, the U.S. will be sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, and Ben and Jerry’s wants to give America back to the Indians—except for their corporate headquarters. We also air the first part of a face-to-face interview with Wisconsin’s Senator Ron Johnson.

