An armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian Army, which was on its way to the Pokrovsk front line, was completely wiped out by several well-prepared strikes by Russian troops. The Russian military channel released footage on Telegram channel, on September 30, 2024, showing how an APC, loaded with troops, decided to confidently rush to the positions of Russian troops, holding back attacks to defend Pokrovsk and being able to decide the fate of the war in one of the hottest sections of the front. However, the footage of objective control shows that the armored personnel carrier was even thwarted by a mine explosion, and was forced to stop in the middle of the journey.

The unknown armored personnel carrier was set on fire by the “Black Leopards” of the Central Military District, which were on alert at the front. The surviving troops of about four people inside the vehicle scattered out of the vehicle and hid in the forest belt. The attack was continued with artillery ammunition, which swept the armored personnel carrier with additional fire, completely destroying it. As for the troops who managed to escape from the vehicle, it is unknown whether they were evacuated by their comrades or further processed by Russian troops.

So far, the Russian Armed Forces are unstoppable, capturing two more villages, they have only 9 kilometers left to Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. Bombing raids were carried out on air defense posts of the Nazi Brigade "Lyut" in the villages of Lysovka and Krutoy Yar, military experts say. At one site, Ukrainian soldiers filmed the facts on their mobile phones from a distance, showing how Russian armored vehicles surrounded their comrades' positions. Fortunately, they escaped without waiting for the encirclement to come upon them.

