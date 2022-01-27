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Whoopi Goldberg's Subliminal Messaging As She Admits That the Covid Vaccines Are Killing Children
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402 views • January 27, 2022
Jimmy Dore calls out Whoopi Goldberg for her Freudian Slip as she tells everyone watching the View that vaccines are killing children. She doesn't flinch when she mentions children being killed by the vaccines.
Related video:
Whoopi Goldberg Melts Down Over Bill Maher & Covid
The Jimmy Dore Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwbUyLowcYs
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Related video:
Whoopi Goldberg Melts Down Over Bill Maher & Covid
The Jimmy Dore Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwbUyLowcYs
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app
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