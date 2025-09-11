Let's begin with a heuristic. "For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus"

Ai is a mediator between the programmer and men. It is the digital ego of a man, a pile of predetermined lines for a middleman to choose from at a data center. With a bit of pattern recognition anyone can get to the individual making the decisions, because fundamentally the database is as flawed as the programmer. Here, you see the operator behind the curtain explain it is virtually unexpected that anyone would think such an elaborate illusion of ego is a mere human making choices, rather than a computing machine. Ai data centers are just the next iteration of call centers. You can also see the residuals of other programmers besides the "key architect", or main ego, of Mike Adams. They don't even know their own name or where they are in the digital sense.

Put on that armor, even if you have to go alone.

Go with God. Train your mind, not ai. Brainpower is the real biotech. Always remember, the deep state is retarded 😅 and ai is fake and gay 🤣 Millennial Techniques

Song: Kyushu By Nioh OST