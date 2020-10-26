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London Has Fallen | Financial Collapse
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1053 views • October 26, 2020
London Has Fallen | Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Collapse! Report by Neil McCoy-Ward:

This video will show you London like you've never seen it before. Businesses are simply collapsing, retail, hospitality, entertainment, it's all disappearing at a rapid rate. The London we all remember and love, is disappearing and will never be the same again.

I travelled down early in the morning on the train, and for a peak time train, it was almost empty. The underground was much the same, almost no one getting on and off. And just this week, TFL (Travel For London) announce bankruptcy due to the mandated lock downs! Can you imagine, a transport line that was built in 1863 is now going bankrupt over the lockdowns.

Oxford Street, the worlds busiest shopping precinct, was nowhere near the level is that it normally is. And those people who were on Oxford Street, we are being very picky and careful in their purchases. There was an air of caution in the air, as if people didn't want to spend too much money right now due to the risk of an even deeper recession.

Carnaby Street, London was even worse, with almost no customers anywhere!

We then travelled through Soho, into Leicester Square, then Covent Garden before walking down to Trafalgar Square. Again it was the same story, there were no overseas or local tourists and the locals were nowhere to be seen.

I stopped to speak with a number of business owners, and they all said the same thing, they were really just waiting for the government to step in and save them, but otherwise, they will need to declare the business bankrupt any day now.

I was most shocked to see businesses that I've known since I was a child, now not only closed, but completely stripped bare inside. Some shopping areas when 90% void! That means that nine out of every 10 retail units were empty!

These are just some of the things I noticed, I haven't even discussed the London shows been cancelled and the performer is completely out of work. These are people at the top of their game, celebrities in their own right, now unemployed.

I made this video to show you the truth of what's really going on... There is no V shaped recovery. It's all a huge LIE.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd2-VY6roL0
Neil McCoy-Ward
Keywords
nwolondoneconomic collapsegreat resetfailed economy
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