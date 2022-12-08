Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It’s time for us here in America to start fighting
30 views
channel image
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published a day ago |

It is time for all of us here in America that cares about this constitutional Republic to open our eyes up to what is going on in our own country. How we have those in this Country that is doing everything in there power to turn this Nation into a Democracy Communist Country where the Government and it’s Communist Citizen rule the people and not the other way around.

Keywords
governmentamericancommunist ismand hope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket