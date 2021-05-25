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Tedros, Biden, Johnson, Hanock, Trudeau ALL PUSH THE SECOND JAB!
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31 views • May 25, 2021
Woman Who Chooses To Not Have Second Jab Hounded With Calls Email And Texts
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pmT2wO1dUSr1/
Millions of Americans intentionally skipping second vaccine dose
https://youtu.be/vOb1RUjaPuc
'Everyone must get their second jab' says ,
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and UK Prime Minister Alexander Johnson, the question is WHY?
when it only lasts SIX MONTHS, then you have to get a BOOSTER?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTq9UeNQHOs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pmT2wO1dUSr1/
Millions of Americans intentionally skipping second vaccine dose
https://youtu.be/vOb1RUjaPuc
'Everyone must get their second jab' says ,
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and UK Prime Minister Alexander Johnson, the question is WHY?
when it only lasts SIX MONTHS, then you have to get a BOOSTER?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTq9UeNQHOs
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