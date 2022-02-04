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The Kid Still Rocks ~Says We The People~
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81 views • February 04, 2022
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I Have Had Many Favorite Musical Artists in My Time...
I Was Weaned on Rock and Roll.
Though I Will Loose All Respect...
For Them and Their Music...
If I Find They Have Sold Their Souls.
I Have Had Many Favorite Musical Artists in My Time...
I Was Weaned on Rock and Roll.
Though I Will Loose All Respect...
For Them and Their Music...
If I Find They Have Sold Their Souls.
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