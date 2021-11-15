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Worldwide Space Agencies Are All Fake
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140 views • November 15, 2021
It appears the worldwide space agencies are all fake!!!
In this video we show clear evidence that "FAKE SPACE" is not something confined to the US or NASA, but is indeed an international conspiracy. Many believe that NASA couldn't "FAKE SPACE" without Russia or China knowing about it... the simple truth is Russia, China (and many other nations) are professional SPACE FAKERS as well.
In this video we show clear evidence that "FAKE SPACE" is not something confined to the US or NASA, but is indeed an international conspiracy. Many believe that NASA couldn't "FAKE SPACE" without Russia or China knowing about it... the simple truth is Russia, China (and many other nations) are professional SPACE FAKERS as well.
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