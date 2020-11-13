How Do You Know What to Believe?

How can we get news that we can trust? We've lost journalists who report the news.What we're getting are opinions rather than the straight news that is nothing but the news! All the major news channels on TV are organized with information that is designed to scare us into believing that masses of people are dying from Covid 19 and that we're doomed

unless we follow the mandates of our government that are pressuring us to wear a mask, stay socially distanced, being locked down, and now taking a vaccine that is untested. Where can we find information that is scientific that we can trust? When the test is not accurate, the reporting system for the number of Covid deaths is completely

unreliable, and the media is censoring some information and giving opinions on their particular agenda, how are we to know what to trust? Why are we making public health policy when the data that is being used is unreliable? Dr. Len and Francesco delve into this with numerous examples.