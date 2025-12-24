Dom & Chris Waterson w/Matt Sergiou (Occult Beatles) Asher's (Addendum Pt1) 'The Russell Connection'

Uploaded with permission from Dom, Chris and Matt.





Dom and Chris from Sheep Farm Studios, along with Matt Sergiou from The Occult Beatles, take a deep dive into the 'Beatles' and the hidden influence of the Asher family, particularly its maternal line, the Eliots.





In this first episode of the 'Ashers Addendum,' the focus is on one of the Eliots' most famous ancestors, Bertrand Russell. He was known as a philosopher and intellectual, and supported eugenics and a one-world government. In Matt's words, Russell was the 'grandfather' of the UK counter-culture of the 1960s. He was also the third Earl Russell, a member of the bloodline that gave its name to the Tavistock Clinic in London.





