NATO-"Not Part of this Conflict"

"NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG SAYING:

"NATO is a defensive alliance. Our core task is to keep our 30 nations safe. We are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine because that would be even more devastating and more dangerous.""So we have made it clear that we're not going to move into Ukraine - neither on the ground nor in the Ukrainian air space. And of course the only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian air space and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes. And our assessment is that we understand the desperation but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe involving much more countries and causing much more suffering."



Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State:

"With regard to the no fly zone, I think you heard NATO's Secretary General Stoltenberg, speak to this earlier today. One of the responsibilities we have, even as we are doing everything we can to give the Ukrainian people the means to defend themselves effectively against Russia. We also have a responsibility, as the secretary general said, to ensure that the war doesn't spill over even beyond Ukraine."