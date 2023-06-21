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Ashes under Your Feet, Mind Your Own Business You Perverts! Dependent on God Alone!SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE
IS GOING ON IN
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
GIVING CHILDREN
MULTIPLE PERSONALITIES
MK ULTRA
New video part 2 OF 2 Independence Day videos
Fighting with the sword of the Spirit!
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/06/ashes-under-your-feet.html
The 4th of July will be here soon. Did you know it means "Mind your own business!" Your life is your responsibility no one else's. You are responsibilities that come from God. Do not look to others "To Take Care of Your Business." We tell Klaus Swab, Bill Gates, Democrats, Pedo Perverts, Bankers, fed, IRS, and Everyone World Wide. Get out of my business you pervert! Loudly to mind their own business. A Republic-based, the foundation, the cornerstone is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is King, Lord, and our Savior. No communism, Capitalism, Socialism, or Feminism. No isms. Wholesome good Moral Lives Independent of one another. ***You will not be dependent on anybody***. Farm your own land, raise your own children, Raise your own food We declare NO to slavery and Indenture servitude, a job is against the law. Dig your own well and outhouse, educate feed, teach train your own children. ***Make, coin, Your own Money",*** but only gold and silver coins can be used as legal tender.
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