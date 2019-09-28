What If You Stopped Drinking Tea At All?

Is tea good or bad for your health? Maybe you got into the habit of drinking tea every day without really knowing what it does for you, and now you aren’t sure whether you should continue. Before you make any changes, here’s a chance for you to find out how a simple thing like stopping drinking tea can cause drastic changes in your weight, how well you sleep, your energy levels, and your digestive system.



For example, when you fill up your belly with tea, it means there’s less space in your stomach for late-night snacks and fatty foods. Tea affects so many systems in our bodies. If you pick your tea according to your needs, you will have access to a multitude of health benefits. There are over 3,000 types of tea, and there’s bound to be a perfect tea for you.



SUMMARY:

- If you currently drink your tea with milk and 3 packets of sugar or honey and the tea itself isn’t zero calories, then you’re adding a lot of liquid calories to your diet — even more so if you drink more than one cup of tea a day. If you suddenly stop, it will make you lose weight!

- If you’re in the habit of drinking a zero-calorie tea every night before bed and then you stop, your body might come to expect a treat at that time of night. If tea isn’t an option, it can make you reach for a high-calorie snack instead.

- The vincamine compound in periwinkle tea can increase blood flow to the brain; the combination of caffeine and catechins in green tea can improve your reaction time and memory: ginseng tea combined with ginkgo can, in the short-term, improve concentration.

- Teas are known to pack a punch of antioxidants, particularly green and black teas. They protect against cell damage from free radicals, promote good heart health, and reduce the risk of infection.

- Certain teas like chamomile, valerian, decaffeinated green tea, and passionflower contribute to a good night’s sleep. Chamomile and the L-theanine compound in green tea can also reduce stress.

- A lot of teas contain a good amount of caffeine. If you’ve been drinking one of them, perhaps green tea, oolong tea, black tea, or white tea, then you can expect to go through caffeine withdrawal for starters. You might experience fatigue, headaches, irritability, and depression.

- The menthol in peppermint acts as a muscle relaxant; lemon balm can reduce the stress hormone cortisol; the flavone chrysin compound in passion flower tea has been shown to have anti-anxiety effects.

- Many herbal and unsweetened teas are good for digestion. If you’ve been drinking chamomile, dandelion root, ginger, fennel, licorice root, and peppermint tea, you’ve probably seen their powerful effects in reducing bloating, treating upset stomachs, reducing nausea, and easing stomach cramps.