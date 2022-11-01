Create New Account
ENOUGH WITH THE KANYE WEST GROOMING ALREADY
LetsBoGrandon
Published 24 days ago

Yeah... what's really going on w all these alt media channels carrying water for Kanye? That and parroting the guy everytimw he gets interviewed. It's getting old. We don't care about Kanye... NEXXXXT. Lol. I can't believe how obvious this play is. It looks like he's being prepped for office to me. Or it's al least being test driven online. This is how it gets run by us these days b I guess... not "No"... "Hell no". Lol. Nothing against good old Ya, but no one needs that dude influencing or running for office. I don't care who he doesn't like or doesn't like him. Doesn't make him on your team.

racismkanye westblmmoneyusayealt mediakanyegeorge floyd

