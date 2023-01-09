Chuck Missler - The Magog Invasion - Session 2



The ancient people called Magog are commonly believed to have been the ancestors of the Russian nation. The prophet Ezekiel spoke of an invasion of Israel by Russia, which has not yet been fulfilled. What could cause Russia to come against the tiny nation of Israel -- which has no oil and no real strategic value? This question has puzzled Bible scholars for centuries. However, recent developments in the Middle East have for the first time in history lent credence to this long-awaited prophecy.

Israel has signed a defense pact with Turkey, making Turkey its only ally in the Middle East. Turkey straddles the Bosphorus Strait, the passage way between The Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. The Black Sea is Russia's only warm water port, which is guaranteed to be open year round. It is also the heart of Russia's oil and gas exports, which in a desperate economic situation is one of the few exportable commodities other than military weapons.

Turkey and Russia have argued for years over the proper way to administer the fair usage of the Bosphorus Strait. Turkey wants to maintain total control shipping through the strait, while Russia is demanding an international commission to govern the waterway.

Turkey and Russia have also threatened war over the delivery of S-300 missiles to the island of Cyprus, and over the Russian support of Syrian-backed terrorists. The rhetoric between the two nations has been fierce at times and now tiny, non-strategic Israel has agreed to the mutual defense of Turkey. Russia is also aligning herself with Iran.

Other events in Russia, such as the changes in government leaning back toward a communist-style government, should give Israel and her western allies cause for concern. The Magog prophecy appears to be more likely when the current events in Russian are examined in detail.



