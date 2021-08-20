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Joe Biden is At War with US: Liberty-Loving Americans - Ledger Report 1151
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160 views • August 20, 2021
Terrorists are murdering and raping and holding Americans (and our friends) hostage in Afghanistan and what does Joe Biden do? Why, he attacks! But the guy in the Oval Office is not attacking the terrorists. He’s attacking Americans who are simply seeking to defend their God-given liberty. We are at war, folks. The war is for the constitutional soul and direction of this Republic. Biden and company are the enemy. Know this! Covid is the greatest political attack, lie, and diversion in U.S. political history. Stand up for your liberty with Graham Ledger and Dr. Sherry Tenpenny who discuss government using forced vaccinations to assault your constitutional rights and what every American – covid jabbed or not – should do about it.
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