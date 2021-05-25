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WHO member says, 14 out 17 Agenda 2030 SDG goals center around immunization-vaccines
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221 views • May 25, 2021
WHO Europe Transition Team member Robb Butler speech at Escaide conference November 2019 pushing for vaccine uptake and implimentation saying they would help contribrute to 14 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Original source from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LCcaYoaZWg
Did vaccination refusal and hesitancy contribute to a resurgence of multiple outbreaks of measles in the European Region? Dr Robb Butler (WHO Regional Office for Europe) presents the status of measles elimination, how vaccine hesitancy manifests itself in the European Region, and the tools we have available to combat it.
Learn more about ESCAIDE: escaide.eu
Visit ECDC website: ecdc.europa.eu
#ESCAIDE2019
Original source from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LCcaYoaZWg
Did vaccination refusal and hesitancy contribute to a resurgence of multiple outbreaks of measles in the European Region? Dr Robb Butler (WHO Regional Office for Europe) presents the status of measles elimination, how vaccine hesitancy manifests itself in the European Region, and the tools we have available to combat it.
Learn more about ESCAIDE: escaide.eu
Visit ECDC website: ecdc.europa.eu
#ESCAIDE2019
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