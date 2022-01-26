Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Shoddy Research Being Applied to Alternative Theories (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.20.15)

The show's title is: Shoddy Research Being Applied to Alternative Theories.

Stuff to keep you stressed out about the Boogey man. Sometimes, they just have to make it up. Alternative sites are no better than standard Medical Industrial Complex sites. Dr Daniels examines a research study, its results and how these were manipulated to reach conclusions and make recommendations that were totally unrelated to the study.

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