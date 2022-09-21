What Is the Opportunity for NFSC After Putin’s Death, NFSC Will Become the Major Force for Building of the World Civilization

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nrnbc70
Putin’s death will disintegrate Russia. The world will be free from this danger for the same topic, all the people who pursue justice and democracy. They will turn to separate the CCP, there is no other options