BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - July 23 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1491 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • Yesterday

July 23, 2026

rt.com


Foreign ships refuse to enter Ukraine’s Black sea ports as the Russian military targets vessels carrying military supplies as well as Ukrainian ports used as logistic hubs for Kiev’s troops. As the EU agrees to yet another sanctions package against Russia, the latest set of restrictions reveals how the bloc is actually hurting the interests of its own members. Journalist Tucker Carlson says that by supporting Kiev Europe is simply doomed. Donald Trump says if the Houthis target vessels on the coast of Yemen again, the Iranians will be the ones to pay the price. This comes amid the militant group's overnight attacks on two Saudi vessels.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

Keywords
iranamericaisraelwarrt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
Who&#8217;s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Who’s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Lance D Johnson
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
The Great Monetary Reset: Why China&#8217;s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

The Great Monetary Reset: Why China’s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy