July 23, 2026

rt.com





Foreign ships refuse to enter Ukraine’s Black sea ports as the Russian military targets vessels carrying military supplies as well as Ukrainian ports used as logistic hubs for Kiev’s troops. As the EU agrees to yet another sanctions package against Russia, the latest set of restrictions reveals how the bloc is actually hurting the interests of its own members. Journalist Tucker Carlson says that by supporting Kiev Europe is simply doomed. Donald Trump says if the Houthis target vessels on the coast of Yemen again, the Iranians will be the ones to pay the price. This comes amid the militant group's overnight attacks on two Saudi vessels.





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