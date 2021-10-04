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FACE BOOK - INSTAGRAM - WHATSAPP IS NOT WORKING WORLDWIDE? MMMM I WONDER WHY?
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70 views • October 04, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage overnight.
The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure – completely stopped working just before 3AM.
The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure – completely stopped working just before 3AM.
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