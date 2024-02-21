Mike Lindell Joins Amanda Grace: The Supreme Court and What’s Coming for the 2024 Election

Join Amanda and patriot Mike Lindell of MyPillow as they discuss his continued fight for election freedom ahead of the 2024 election and what we can expect come November. They dive into all that is happening with the Supreme Court, current cases and what’s happening in New York. If you want to support Mike as he fights for election integrity, be sure to check out MyPillow at https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners and use promo code ARK! Tune in Feb. 20 at 5pm ET.

