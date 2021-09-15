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Scott McKay | Why Is Congress Working On HR 666 and HR 6666?
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380 views • September 15, 2021
Scott McCay breaks down why Congress is working on HR 666 and HR 6666 and why Bill Gates and Microsoft have a patent with a publication number WO-2020-060606?
Website:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
PROTECT YOUR HEALTH: The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
PROTECT YOUR WEALTH: Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
PROTECT YOUR FREEDOMS: Read and Honor the Names of the 13 Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan by a Suicide Bomber:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California, a rifleman.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, a rifleman.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JackLaw.us
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Support the Attorneys Fighting Back:
https://renz-law.com/
Title:
We Are Under Satanic Attack, But God Has the Trump Card
25 Questions You Must Ask to Clearly Understand the Great Reset / COVID-19 Chaos
Show Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19ao0xuLAKurXowqCJgIJcnD09-u80n9UYJJRyNzc4lI/edit?usp=sharing
*******
Heroes Never Forgotten.
Names of All 13 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan.
A Celebration of Life.
Donate & Support the Families of Those Killed In Afghanistan
https://www.americasfuture.net/
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 142 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX - November 11th, 12th and 13th
4. 2,337 Tickets Are Remaining for Our Final Event In Dallas - December 10th, 11th and 12th
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year.
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
Website:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
PROTECT YOUR HEALTH: The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
PROTECT YOUR WEALTH: Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
PROTECT YOUR FREEDOMS: Read and Honor the Names of the 13 Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan by a Suicide Bomber:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California, a rifleman.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, a rifleman.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JackLaw.us
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Support the Attorneys Fighting Back:
https://renz-law.com/
Title:
We Are Under Satanic Attack, But God Has the Trump Card
25 Questions You Must Ask to Clearly Understand the Great Reset / COVID-19 Chaos
Show Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19ao0xuLAKurXowqCJgIJcnD09-u80n9UYJJRyNzc4lI/edit?usp=sharing
*******
Heroes Never Forgotten.
Names of All 13 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan.
A Celebration of Life.
Donate & Support the Families of Those Killed In Afghanistan
https://www.americasfuture.net/
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 142 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX - November 11th, 12th and 13th
4. 2,337 Tickets Are Remaining for Our Final Event In Dallas - December 10th, 11th and 12th
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year.
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
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