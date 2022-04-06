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C0VID-19 TESTING PATENTED BY THE ROTHSCHILDS IN 2015
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101 views • April 06, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aog5pDZqpsdm/
https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/MyoLFBp
The worse part of it is, that US-2020279585-A1, really is a system and method for testing C0VID-19, patented by Richard A. Rothschild, on 2015/10/13, years before the supposed v1rus ever officially came out in a bat soup, somewhere near another one of those US funded Bio Labs, this one in Wuhan, China, after dangerous Gain Of Function research was made illegal in the US;
That's for those who can do basic math, logic, and critical thinking. Why do I get the feeling that this scam was really meant for 2016.
https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/MyoLFBp
The worse part of it is, that US-2020279585-A1, really is a system and method for testing C0VID-19, patented by Richard A. Rothschild, on 2015/10/13, years before the supposed v1rus ever officially came out in a bat soup, somewhere near another one of those US funded Bio Labs, this one in Wuhan, China, after dangerous Gain Of Function research was made illegal in the US;
That's for those who can do basic math, logic, and critical thinking. Why do I get the feeling that this scam was really meant for 2016.
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