The Future of Crowdsourced Healthcare 6G Flagship
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
223 followers
0
19 views • 1 day ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4lAXufdHUIw

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

WHY YOU SHOULD BE ON THE TWITTER WITH US HELPING TO SHARE!

https://rumble.com/v6z3goo-why-you-should-be-on-the-twitter-with-us-helping-to-share.html

.

My main pinned tweet follow it down to learn.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968041494281146625?t=kxKuqV5y34PpWbcqkUQSKg&s=19


This is my 36th Twitter account in the past 4 years.


They really don't like when you post these .gov documents. Hence the name I chose for the account 😅


CorinneNokel's PINNED TWEET Showing The Global University's Working On The Internet of Nano-Bio Things For 6G https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=H5xVkMxtJp1tAggW6LLWMg&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968041494281146625?t=N4ElBjOtwkju7SVUj5pjQA&s=19


The National Science Foundation (NSF) is actively involved in advancing research related to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) within the context of 6G technology. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+6G+NSF&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d3c211f00b66050cd93c61

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968047135808688426?t=L1OJUIg4jZ37kJSFPLMf-w&s=19


NSF hosts government, industry leaders to discuss the future of 6G technology https://www.nsf.gov/news/nsf-to-discuss-future-of-6g-technology

.

ian f akildiz 6G NSF https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+6G+NSF&source=web&summary=1&conversation=03c8ef893e9625551477d9

.

ian f akildiz wallace mcdowel award https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+wallace+mcdowel+award&source=android&summary=1&conversation=bd8b8813af413dbdb0e0bd

￼￼￼

.

Every Government institution that has to do with infrastructure is involved on page 12!


National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling

new horizons

Mihail C. Roco

Received: 7 July 2023 / Accepted: 24 August 2023 https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni+20+year+horizon&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDgwOTdqMGo0qAIBsAIB&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967391779281674455?t=Ze1mfHWAY7lTKjPlMUhpHg&s=19


NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, AND SAFETY RESEARCH STRATEGY: 2024 UPDATE https://search.brave.com/search?q=NATIONAL+NANOTECHNOLOGY+INITIATIVE+ENVIRONMENTAL%2C+HEALTH%2C+AND+SAFETY+RESEARCH+STRATEGY%3A+2024+UPDATE&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967394962880057832?t=ZCPsEN9uFfVFyO1ZizxLBg&s=19


NNI Environmental, Health, & Safety-Related Documents 2006-2024  https://www.nano.gov/ehsdocuments/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967399693685829717?t=tfkhpf_rzUCwM8YzMVnlsA&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
