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ROCK UNCLE Productions: Are the 'NEW WORLD ORDER' Comming Now? [29.03.2022]
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111 views • March 29, 2022
'Planned ALL ALONG'
Debbie Whitman - 1 hour ago
I cannot imagine how a person in this mess of a world feels without knowing Christ. I have loved Bible prophecy for years. Christ fulfilled so many prophecies at his first coming. Here we are, watching his second coming prophecies fall into place. I never dreamed it would happen in my lifetime. It’s bittersweet watching the destruction.
It’s true..... Jesus died for your sins.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
Acknowledge that you are a sinner and cannot stand before a holy God without the perfect blood of Christ.
You will never regret it.
Eyes to see channel https://youtu.be/WcvOslPvKuk
https://www.youtube.com/user/sealteam818cw/videos
Monkeys Toss channel https://youtu.be/owRPTmFhML4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoFiLzKWWpoG51YxD_4OKCg/videos
Thank you both...
49 views Mar 29, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/MnJWiTHfQ6E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
Debbie Whitman - 1 hour ago
I cannot imagine how a person in this mess of a world feels without knowing Christ. I have loved Bible prophecy for years. Christ fulfilled so many prophecies at his first coming. Here we are, watching his second coming prophecies fall into place. I never dreamed it would happen in my lifetime. It’s bittersweet watching the destruction.
It’s true..... Jesus died for your sins.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
Acknowledge that you are a sinner and cannot stand before a holy God without the perfect blood of Christ.
You will never regret it.
Eyes to see channel https://youtu.be/WcvOslPvKuk
https://www.youtube.com/user/sealteam818cw/videos
Monkeys Toss channel https://youtu.be/owRPTmFhML4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoFiLzKWWpoG51YxD_4OKCg/videos
Thank you both...
49 views Mar 29, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/MnJWiTHfQ6E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
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