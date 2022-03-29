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ROCK UNCLE Productions: Are the 'NEW WORLD ORDER' Comming Now? [29.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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111 views • March 29, 2022
'Planned ALL ALONG'

Debbie Whitman - 1 hour ago
I cannot imagine how a person in this mess of a world feels without knowing Christ. I have loved Bible prophecy for years. Christ fulfilled so many prophecies at his first coming. Here we are, watching his second coming prophecies fall into place. I never dreamed it would happen in my lifetime. It’s bittersweet watching the destruction.
It’s true..... Jesus died for your sins.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
Acknowledge that you are a sinner and cannot stand before a holy God without the perfect blood of Christ.
You will never regret it.

Eyes to see channel https://youtu.be/WcvOslPvKuk
https://www.youtube.com/user/sealteam818cw/videos

Monkeys Toss channel https://youtu.be/owRPTmFhML4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoFiLzKWWpoG51YxD_4OKCg/videos

Thank you both...

49 views Mar 29, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/MnJWiTHfQ6E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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